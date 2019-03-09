Nebraska (6-6) defeated Baylor (9-4) in Game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday. The Huskers 2-0 win gives them a 2-0 lead in the series. Defense was the difference for the Huskers, as the Bears were held hitless through eight innings. Senior Nate Fisher pitched nine innings for NU, while junior Robbie Palkert and freshman Colby Gomes took over late in the game. Junior Luke Roskam's sacrifice fly and freshman Spencer Schwellenbach's RBI lifted Nebraska to the win.

Key moment: Defensive stops

Nebraska's defense made up for its showing on offense Saturday. Fisher started the day at the mound for the Huskers. He retired the first 16 Baylor batters, and allowed only four baserunners on the day. Fisher also finished with six strikeouts. Baylor looked to come back in the bottom of the ninth with their first hit of the day out to right field. A Palkert substitution at the mound and a double play put the Huskers one away. Gomes closed out the game for NU with the help of sophomore Aaron Palensky's catch at the wall.



Offensive report: Missed opportunities

The Huskers were 0-2 with bases loaded on the day and left nine batters on base. Through eight innings NU batters struck out 11 times, missing chances to add insurance runs. Sophomore Gunner Hellstrom led the Huskers with three hits, while Schwellenbach and Gomes added two each. NU posted a .242 hitting percentage against the Bears' mound.

"Nate Fisher, that was as good as I've ever seen him pitch...He just had some kind of rhythm going and that was fun to watch" — Darin Erstad

Up Next: Game 3