The Nebraska Cornhuskers were able to get the all-important opening round win against the UConn Huskies by a score of 8-5. Friday's win marks the first NCAA tournament victory for the Huskers since 2014 and is Darin Erstad's second tournament win overall.

The bats in both dugouts were on fire in Game 1 as the two teams combined for 13 runs scored on 32 total hits throughout the game. The Huskies alone recorded a season-high 19 hits on the day but the Nebraska pitchers would only bend in the tight matchup.

UConn head coach Jim Penders thought his team played well but praised the Huskers for not giving anything away for free. "Give Nebraska credit, they played really well," Penders said. "Not one walk, not one hit batsmen, no errors on their part so they didn't give us anything for free.

"If you told me before the game that we'd have 19 hits and we'd strikeout 16 of their guys and we would only strikeout four times, I'd like our chances but this is a funny game," Penders concluded.

UConn got the scoring started all the way back in the first inning when Pat Winkel hit a ball over the bullpen in right field and giving the Huskies an early 2-0 lead. The Huskers would answer back in the top of the second inning on a solo shot to left field from Angelo Altavilla to cut the Husky lead in half but a two-run second for UConn extended their lead to 4-1.

Nebraska's offensive magic on the day came in the third. The Huskers would get three straight singles to start the inning and ended up scoring four runs on five hits, giving Nebraska their first lead of the day at 5-4.

The Husker pitching staff would only allow one more run the rest of the day despite UConn recording a hit in every single inning. Nebraska was also able to add a few insurance runs throughout the game in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Huskies.