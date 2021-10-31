Huskers surprise 2023 WR Manning with offer
The Huskers saw another game slip away from them, but the recruiting comments have all been positive. Nebraska offered a handful of players this weekend, including Joshua Manning from Lee's Summit (Mo.). This was the first time for him to be in Lincoln.
"That was my first time in Lincoln and I loved it," Manning said. "The atmosphere was amazing. They left a great impression.
"Nebraska ended up offering me. Coach Lubick and coach Held said that they were both very high on me. I was very excited and caught off-guard because I didn't expect to get offered."
Manning liked what Nebraska was doing on offense and said that he could be a good fit in their offense.
"Nebraska likes me as a wide receiver and I love their offense. They like throwing the ball. They went deep a couple of times and it's an offense I think I could thrive in."
Lee's Summit made it to the playoffs and Manning hasn't had a chance to compile all of his stats. His stats through the regular season is impressive.
"I don't have my playoff stats added in yet," Manning said. "In nine games, I had 1,180 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns."
This weekend was the first time for Manning to visit, but won't be the last. Manning plans on getting back and has another visit coming up in November.
"I definitely plan on getting back to Nebraska. I have already been to Kansas and Kansas State. I plan on going to Cincinnati on November 20th."
Besides playing football, Manning is also a standout in track. He finished second last year in a field event.
"I run track and play football," Manning said. "I was the state runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 23'6".