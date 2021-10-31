Huskers surprise 2023 WR Manning with offer

The Huskers saw another game slip away from them, but the recruiting comments have all been positive. Nebraska offered a handful of players this weekend, including Joshua Manning from Lee's Summit (Mo.). This was the first time for him to be in Lincoln.

"That was my first time in Lincoln and I loved it," Manning said. "The atmosphere was amazing. They left a great impression.

"Nebraska ended up offering me. Coach Lubick and coach Held said that they were both very high on me. I was very excited and caught off-guard because I didn't expect to get offered."

Manning liked what Nebraska was doing on offense and said that he could be a good fit in their offense.

"Nebraska likes me as a wide receiver and I love their offense. They like throwing the ball. They went deep a couple of times and it's an offense I think I could thrive in."