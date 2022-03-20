Huskers suffer biggest loss since 2008, losing series to Texas A&M-CC
Nothing went right for the Nebraska baseball team (8-11) in their 21-4 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-10) in Sunday's rubber match. This marks the Huskers' biggest loss since 2008 when NU fell to Oklahoma State 19-2.
After pitching on Tuesday, Dawson McCarville got the start once again on the mound for the Big Red and this one didn't go his way. To start the game, the senior grad transfer hit a batter and walked the next. Three runs scored in that first inning on two hits.
That story continued as the Islanders scored in first six innings of this game, including five in the fourth, and six in the sixth.
Jackson Brockett got a chance on the mound in the third inning of this one, and the freshman struggled to settle in. In just one inning, he allowed two runs on three hits.
Mason Ornelas pitched on short notice as well, giving up four runs on three hits in his two innings pitched. Corbin Hawkins took over in the sixth and things got ugly for the freshman. An error to start the inning made way for six runs on six hits, making the game 19-0.
NU finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh with two runs on just one hit. Brice Matthews and Cam Chick made their way around the base paths with help from a dropped third strike.
Texas A&M-CC quickly answered with two of their own with a two-run home run, and led by 19 once again. In the bottom of the ninth, the Big Red loaded the bases and walked in two runs, but it was only enough to slightly soften the blow of a 17 run loss.
No command
This Nebraska team lost control early, and never regained it. McCarville started out giving up two free bases and three runs in his first inning which set the tone for the rest of the matchup.
The Husker pitching staff allowed 23 hits in this game. That is more than the previous most hits when NU gave up 22 hits to UConn in a 2019 regional.
The Big Red defense didn't do much to help out its pitchers today either, committing four errors, a season high. In every sense of the word, Nebraska lost control.
Offense stayed cold
The Husker offense had no spark in this game. It took until the fourth inning for Nebraska to record a hit, where a single from Griffin Everitt, saw the next batter ground into a double play.
The only other hits were in the seventh and ninth inning, and those hits struggled to get around the base paths. It took an error in the seventh to help a run home, and a load of walks in the ninth. Even if the NU offense was lights out, it probably would have made no difference in this game, but the lack of a spark made the issues even more glaringly obvious.
What's next?
The Big Red have a midweek game against South Dakota State on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Following that, Nebraska will open Big Ten Conference play with three games against Michigan.
The game against SDSU will be available on B1G+. The Friday and Sunday games against Michigan will be on Big Ten Network, and the Saturday game will be on Nebraska Public Media.
All four games can be heard on the Husker Sports Radio Network.