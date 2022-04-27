Huskers storm past Omaha to win back-to-back midweek games
The Nebraska baseball team (17-23, 5-7 Big Ten) dominated Omaha (19-19) in a Wednesday matchup 14-3. The Huskers split the four games played against the Mavericks, with both teams winning two at home.
Dawson McCarville started on the mound for NU and the Mavs got the better of him early on. A double and a base hit in the top of the first gave UNO an early lead, but the righty limited the damage to just one.
The Big Red offense backed up their pitcher with a big bottom of the first inning. After Cam Chick was hit by a pitch, he stole second and on his way to third on a ground ball, a throwing error got him home. On the next at-bat, Max Anderson ripped a ball 413 feet to left field and NU took a 3-1 lead.
Omaha got a run back off McCarville in the second inning, but Nebraska once again backed up its pitcher in the third inning and broke this game open. Four Husker base hits, a double and an error from UNO brought home six runs in the. bottom of the third and gave NU a 9-2 lead.
The hitting didn't stop there. The Big Red tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth with another two-run homer to left from Brice Matthews this time.
It kept going in the bottom of the sixth with the Mavericks walking in three runs for Nebraska after a solo-shot of their own in the top of the sixth, giving the Huskers a 14-3 lead.
Corbin Hawkins took over on the mound for the seventh inning, and after retiring the side with two strikeouts, the game abruptly concluded. Unknown to the fans, both head coaches agreed before the game on a 10-run after seven innings run rule that was enforced here, and the Big red took home the win.
Explosive bats
Not only did Nebraska string together hits in this game, but they also sent a couple over the fence. Max Anderson's two-run shot in the first inning helped the offense pick up some steam, and Brice Matthew's homer in the fourth put a nail in this game.
On top of those long-shots, the third inning was the point of emphasis. Anderson started things off with a single and the Huskers kept the foot on the gas with two more base hits, followed by a UNO error. A double and another base hit brought home NU's sixth run of the inning and put this game out of reach for the Mavericks.
McCarville was back
Today was the first time the grad transfer has felt fully healthy since he got what he described as the flu a bit over a week ago. Head coach Will Bolt said he lost almost 20 pounds after the sickness, but tonight he was back.
After UNO got a couple of big hits off him in the early goings of this game, the righty settled down and kept the Mavs off the base paths. In the following three innings, McCarville allowed just two hits, and by that point, the offense had taken over in this one.
What's next?
The Huskers are back in Haymarket Park on Friday to start a three-game series against Iowa at 7:02 p.m. Saturday's game will start at 2:02 p.m. followed by a 12:05 p.m. start time on Sunday.
Friday's game will be available on Big Ten Network, Saturday's will be on Nebraska Public Media and Sunday's will be on B1G+. All three games can be heard on Huskers Radio Network.