Huskers storm past Omaha to win back-to-back midweek games

The Nebraska baseball team (17-23, 5-7 Big Ten) dominated Omaha (19-19) in a Wednesday matchup 14-3. The Huskers split the four games played against the Mavericks, with both teams winning two at home.

Dawson McCarville started on the mound for NU and the Mavs got the better of him early on. A double and a base hit in the top of the first gave UNO an early lead, but the righty limited the damage to just one.

The Big Red offense backed up their pitcher with a big bottom of the first inning. After Cam Chick was hit by a pitch, he stole second and on his way to third on a ground ball, a throwing error got him home. On the next at-bat, Max Anderson ripped a ball 413 feet to left field and NU took a 3-1 lead.

Omaha got a run back off McCarville in the second inning, but Nebraska once again backed up its pitcher in the third inning and broke this game open. Four Husker base hits, a double and an error from UNO brought home six runs in the. bottom of the third and gave NU a 9-2 lead.

The hitting didn't stop there. The Big Red tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth with another two-run homer to left from Brice Matthews this time.

It kept going in the bottom of the sixth with the Mavericks walking in three runs for Nebraska after a solo-shot of their own in the top of the sixth, giving the Huskers a 14-3 lead.

Corbin Hawkins took over on the mound for the seventh inning, and after retiring the side with two strikeouts, the game abruptly concluded. Unknown to the fans, both head coaches agreed before the game on a 10-run after seven innings run rule that was enforced here, and the Big red took home the win.