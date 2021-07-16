Huskers Stille, Allen, Williams to attend Big Ten Media Days

One of the best ways to gauge who some of the top team leaders are each season is to see which players are selected to represent their program as conference media days.

Three veterans earned that honor for Nebraska on Friday. The Huskers announced that seniors Ben Stille, tight end Austin Allen, and safety Deontai Williams would join head coach Scott Frost at next week's Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

With a combined 42 starts and 94 games played among them, the trio will all be counted on as key leaders on and off the field for NU.

Big Ten Media Days will be held on Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Frost is slated to take the main podium on Wednesday at 10:30-10:45 am CT, which several other side interview opportunites to follow with him and his players throughout the day.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren will open the event at 9:30 a.m on Wednesday.

For those wondering why senior quarterback and fourth-year starter Adrian Martinez was not chosed to attend, an NU spokesperson noted that players were cleared to take time off after spring practices ended.

Martinez had already reserved those dates to be out of town.