{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

Huskers staying after 2021 in-state standout Sallis

Nebraska is making it a point to stay after top 2021 in-state prospect Hunter Sallis of Millard North. (Robin Washut)
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

After a breakout AAU season last summer, Millard North guard Hunter Sallis emerged as one of the state’s top players not only for 2021, but among any class. That’s why new Nebraska head coach Fred ...

