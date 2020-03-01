Nebraska (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) snapped its seven-game losing streak on Sunday with a win over No. 12 Arizona State (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12). The Huskers put up a strong offensive showing with an 18-10 win in the final game of the three-game series. NU recorded five home runs on the day.

The Husker bullpen showed some improvement on Sunday. Freshman Cade Povich led NU through five innings. Junior Paul Tillotson relieved Povich, and junior Trey Kissack finished off the afternoon at the mound for NU.

It was a back and forth game between the Sun Devils and Huskers. The two teams produced eight home runs combined. The first one came in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Trevor Hauver sent one over the right field fence to put the Sun Devils up 1-0.

ASU kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second inning. The Devils scored four runs on four hits to take an early 5-0 lead.

It was Nebraska’s turn in the top of the third inning. Following two unearned runs, freshman Leighton Banjoff came in clutch with a grand slam to left field. It was Banjoff’s first-career home run, and gave the Huskers a 6-5 lead headed into the bottom of the third inning.

Following two NU runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Sun Devils answered back with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 8-8. Nebraska went on a run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs. Senior Joe Acker, sophomore Cam Chick and Banjoff all recorded home runs in the inning. Senior Luke Roskam’s two RBI double and Banjoff’s RBI double gave the Huskers a 15-8 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

After an unearned NU run, Jaxon Hallmark’s two-run homer extended the lead in the top of the eighth inning. The Sun Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to go on a rally.