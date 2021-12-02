Huskers set to hire LSU's Mickey Joseph as WR coach

HuskerOnline.com has confirmed those reports, and an official announcement from Nebraska is expected soon.

FootballScoop.com and The Omaha World-Herald reported on Thursday evening that Joseph was close to finalizing a deal to return to his alma mater and join head coach Scott Frost's staff.

A name swirling around Nebraska's assistant coaching search from the start was LSU wide receivers coach and former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph .

Joseph quarterbacked NU's offense under the legendary Tom Osborne from 1988-91, playing 34 career games. His best season as a starter came in 1990 when he saw action in all 12 games and threw for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 554 rushing yards and 10 scores.

After 17 years of coaching at the high school and small college levels, Joseph got his first Division-I job in 2013 as an assistant at Alcorn State. He followed that with stops at Grambling State and then Louisiana Tech before landing his first Power Five job at LSU, where he's been since 2017.

The New Orleans native was promoted as the Tigers' assistant head coach in 2020.

Joseph, 53, recruited and coached one of the most prolific wide receiving corps in the country during his time at LSU with Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrence Marshall, and many others.

He is the first known hire for four open positions Nebraska needed to fill this offseason.

Frost let go of offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ryan Held, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco last month.