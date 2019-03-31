Huskers set 'gold standard' for 2021 OL Prochazka
Key in-state prospect Teddy Prochazka out of Elkhorn (Neb.) South was among dozens of recruits at Nebraska's Junior Day on Saturday.The 6-foot-8, 260-pound offensive tackle had not been able to get...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news