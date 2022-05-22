Huskers see WR Jaidyn Doss playing a role on offense and special teams

The Huskers were host to one of their top wide receiver targets this weekend, Jaidyn Doss. Doss, a three-star wide receiver and returner, from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar got a better chance to meet all of the coaches and staff this weekend on his second visit to Nebraska. The Huskers have put themselves in a very good spot for Doss.

“I got up here on Thursday night on the night before,” Doss said. “On Friday we kicked off the visit with some meetings to cover academics and things like that. We got a chance to chill with the players. My host was Alante Brown. “I had a chance to talk to coach Whip. I also had a great talk with coach Joseph. And I had a little talk on Saturday with coach Frost. We did a photoshoot, did a tour and then we had a dinner where I had a big steak. “Today was the real meeting with coach Frost. We had a 30-minute talk with the head coach and then we got down the road after we had breakfast.” Nebraska brought in a trio of players for official visits this weekend. Doss was joined by fellow offensive recruits Cayden Green and Dylan Edwards. The three recruits have known each other for years and this was the plan to set up visits for the same weekend to Nebraska. “I already knew Dylan and Cayden. We have all been friends for a while now. I have known Cayden since sixth grade and Dylan since seventh grade. We lined up the visit to Nebraska to visit together. They wanted all three of us there so we lined it up.”

Nebraska official visitor WR Jaidyn Doss with his family and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayBZb3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I dXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza2VyRkJO YXRpb248L2E+IGZvciBhbiB1bmJlbGlldmFibGUgT2ZmaWNpYWwgVmlzaXQh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfZnJvc3Q/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoX2Zyb3N0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhYm9vdDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkYWJvb3QwMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dCUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dCUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3k1ekNndnhMQm0i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95NXpDZ3Z4TEJtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEph aWR5biBEb3NzIChASmFpZHluRG9zcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYWlkeW5Eb3NzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI4NDA0NTQyODQwMjUwMzcw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK