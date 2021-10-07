Huskers recruiting 2023 DL/OL Borchers the hardest

Nebraska hosted a number of regional 2023 recruits last weekend for their game against Northwestern . It was a bit of a hybrid junior day/game day visit weekend in Lincoln. David Borchers was one of the 2023 recruits in town that had an offer from The Big Red . The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound Borchers liked getting a chance to finally see what Nebraska had to offer.

“I was at the spring game, but this is my first time in Lincoln this season,” Borchers said. “We couldn’t go look at anything during the spring game because of Covid.”

This past weekend the Nebraska staff was able to get some time before the game to spend with the recruits. There were also presentations and tours for the visitors to take.

“I got a tour of just about half of campus. It’s really tough with game day. We got to see the majority of the facilities, too. It was a little bit like a junior day visit.

“There was a meet and greet with the coaches. I showed up a little late so that was quick for me. We also got to see a presentation. The new facility is going to be insane.”

Borchers was able to finally see the facilities Nebraska currently has. He also got a chance to see what Nebraska is building over the coming years.

“What Nebraska has right now is really nice. They are going to be tripling the size of the facility that Clemson has. That is mind-blowing.”

Borchers definitely felt special on his trip to Nebraska this past weekend when he was brought out to the middle of the field before the game.

“I was with a select group of guys that Nebraska took to mid-field during warm-ups. We got to stand at mid-field and be in the center of it all. It was an amazing experience.”