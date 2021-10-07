Huskers recruiting 2023 DL/OL Borchers the hardest
Nebraska hosted a number of regional 2023 recruits last weekend for their game against Northwestern. It was a bit of a hybrid junior day/game day visit weekend in Lincoln. David Borchers was one of the 2023 recruits in town that had an offer from The Big Red. The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound Borchers liked getting a chance to finally see what Nebraska had to offer.
“I was at the spring game, but this is my first time in Lincoln this season,” Borchers said. “We couldn’t go look at anything during the spring game because of Covid.”
This past weekend the Nebraska staff was able to get some time before the game to spend with the recruits. There were also presentations and tours for the visitors to take.
“I got a tour of just about half of campus. It’s really tough with game day. We got to see the majority of the facilities, too. It was a little bit like a junior day visit.
“There was a meet and greet with the coaches. I showed up a little late so that was quick for me. We also got to see a presentation. The new facility is going to be insane.”
Borchers was able to finally see the facilities Nebraska currently has. He also got a chance to see what Nebraska is building over the coming years.
“What Nebraska has right now is really nice. They are going to be tripling the size of the facility that Clemson has. That is mind-blowing.”
Borchers definitely felt special on his trip to Nebraska this past weekend when he was brought out to the middle of the field before the game.
“I was with a select group of guys that Nebraska took to mid-field during warm-ups. We got to stand at mid-field and be in the center of it all. It was an amazing experience.”
It may still be a bit of an open question as to which side of the ball Borchers will play in college. He is getting more experience on offense and says that he doesn't have a preference.
“I have got quite a few reps on offensive line this fall,” Borchers said. “I like offensive line and I like defensive line. In reality, I am fine playing line on either side of the ball. I don’t have a preference.”
Borchers paid close attention to both of Nebraska's lines on Saturday night. He saw real improvement on offense and said the defense has been playing good for weeks now.
“I know that Nebraska’s offensive line was getting after it on Saturday night,” Borchers said. “They were giving Martinez a lot of room to work with. They must have had 350 yards rushing. The defensive line played great, too. I know that Nebraska’s defense has been playing solid the last few games.”
The Huskers have definitely made Borchers feel like he is a priority recruit for them in the 2023 class. He isn't sure if Nebraska will come to see him play football, but he thinks they will be by to see him wrestle.
“By far, Nebraska is the top program recruiting me right now,” Borchers said. “I am in touch with the coaches pretty much every day."
Borchers is getting a lot of attention on the football field on Friday nights. He believes his team is poised to make another run at a state championship.
“I have been seeing double and triple teams,” Borchers said. “That has increased dramatically from last year. We are 6-0 and I think that we have the caliber of team to repeat as state champions.”