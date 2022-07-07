Huskers “ready to roll” for “business trip” against Northwestern in Ireland
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Nick Henrich visited Ireland before his senior year of high school, and the Nebraska linebacker loved the firsthand experience of seeing another culture.Rahmir Johnson has never traveled outside of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news