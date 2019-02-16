Nebraska baseball recorded its second win of the season in Game 2 of a doubleheader against UC Riverside on Saturday night.

The Huskers won Game 2 on Saturday 10-6, after falling 10-9 earlier in the day.

Both team's bats were silent, and the first four innings were a defensive battle led by NU senior pitcher Nate Fisher and UC Riverside junior pitcher Shamus Lyons.

Fisher recorded six strikeouts in five innings of play as he held the Highlanders scoreless every time he stepped to the mound.

Lyons matched Fisher through the first four innings, striking out five Nebraska batters before running into trouble. Early in the fifth inning, the junior pitcher allowed NU to score off of a single to left field. His troubles didn't end there, and the Huskers added three more runs off of Lyons' pitching, before being replaced on the mound by freshman Trevor Bateson.

From there, Nebraska's success continued at the plate, but their struggles translated to the mound instead.

Fisher's relief pitcher came in the form of sophomore Paul Tillotson, who couldn't build on the senior's success. Tillotson allowed three runs in the top of the sixth, before being replaced by freshman Kyle Perry.

But Perry couldn't get the Huskers out of the jam, either, and was taken out of the game after facing just three batters. Freshman Shay Schanaman got NU out of the sixth inning after Nebraska had allowed three batters to cross home plate for UC Riverside.

The Highlanders saw their pitching struggles continue into the seventh, and made a change at the mound to get them out of the inning, but not before allowing three more Nebraska runs.

Nebraska ran into its share of pitching hardships as well through the final two innings, bringing two more pitchers into its rotation. UC Riverside attempted a rally in the ninth, and scored three runs to close the gap.

But the Huskers wouldn't have it. NU closed out the inning to seal the win and move to 2-1 on the season and in the series.