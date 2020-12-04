“You have to have a plan in case something does happen, and we do have that…” Hoiberg said back in November. “We’re just doing the best we can.”

Due to a positive COVID-19 test among Florida A&M Tier 1 support staff personnel, the Huskers’ home game vs. the Rattlers on Sunday was officially canceled.

It took 10 days for Nebraska to see its first shakeup on Friday.

Fred Hoiberg knew before the 2020-21 season even tipped that disruptions to the schedule were likely inevitable in the COVID-19 era.

Senior guard Kobe Webster, who was scheduled to speak with local media prior to Friday’s announcement, indicated that Nebraska wasn’t working on scheduling a game vs. a different opponent for this weekend.

While the team was obviously disappointed about not playing, Webster said the team would embrace the situation as a chance to rest and clean up some problems they saw over the first four contests.

Another source close to the program told HuskerOnline on Friday the same thing, and that NU would just "focus on next week" with upcoming games vs. Georgia Tech and at Creighton.

“We were prepared for whatever,” Webster said. “We know these times are uncertain, so we’re preparing like we have a full season. Obviously, the news kind of sucks that we won’t get to play on Sunday, but I think that just gives us more time to prepare for next week…

“From my understanding, I think we’re just kind of waiting it out. We’re going to take this time to work on the things that we need to clean up on the floor on our end and use this time to get some rest as well. We played a lot of games in a short amount of time, so this week I think will just be about us.”

Hoiberg suggested before the season that Nebraska’s non-conference schedule had a built-in window following its Dec. 11 game at Creighton and its Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on Dec. 21 to potentially make up a canceled game if necessary.

It remains to be seen if the Huskers will look to add another opponent during that nine-day break to get back to their seven allotted non-con games. But in a season like this, anything is possible.

“It’s as strange of a time as I’ve been through in my many years in this game as a player, as an executive, and as a coach,” Hoiberg said.