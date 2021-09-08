Huskers pick up early walk-on commitment from WR Miller

It seems that walk-on offers are being extended earlier each year for priority recruits. Blake Miller , from Nebraska City (Neb.) Lourdes Central Catholic, picked up his offer from Nebraska nearly three months ago. Committing to play at Nebraska is a dream come true for a home school kid.

"I picked up the offer from Nebraska back in June when I was there for a workout," Miller said. "It was great getting a chance to see the facilities and meeting some of the coaches.

"Everyone was so welcoming on our visit and playing for Nebraska has always been a dream for me since I was a little kid. It's amazing. This has always been a dream of mine and I couldn't be more excited."

Miller plays quarterback for Lourdes Central Catholic, going 22-for-28 and 245 yards with four touchdowns in their season opener. He added 15 rushes for 153 yards and another two scores. Miller threw in another two solo tackles and six assists on defense.

"I will play on defense more than likely (at Nebraska). I think that it will either be safety or outside linebacker."