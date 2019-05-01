“So when I got to campus, I loved it right away and knew this is where I wanted to be.”

“Ever since I reopened my recruitment, I always felt like a priority to them,” Banton said. “When I came up for my visit, I had a list of all the boxes I needed to check off to know that it was the right fit. This was my second time around (in the recruiting process) now, so I know the support system I need to have and know what I need to be successful.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, said Nebraska was one of the first schools to reach out to him when he decided to move on from the Hilltoppers. Not only that, he could tell immediately that Fred Hoiberg and his staff viewed him as a major priority.

Banton, who took his first and only official visit to Lincoln this past weekend since leaving WKU, said he knew as soon as he arrived on campus that he had found his new home.

Nebraska cashed in on the transfer market once again on Wednesday, as former Western Kentucky guard Dalano Banton gave his commitment to the Huskers.

Banton is a seemingly perfect fit for Hoiberg's system, as he’s a mismatch on offense with his combination of size, length, and shooting ability. Originally a 2019 recruit, Banton reclassified up to the '18 class and committed to WKU as a four-star recruit.

He played in 31 games with 12 starts, averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last year as a true freshman, but said he realized he needed a fresh start to reach his full potential as a player.

While he was getting heavy interest from other schools like Creighton, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest, Banton said Nebraska had everything he wanted. As much as anything, it was the immediate bond he had with Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih that sealed the deal.

“The biggest thing for me was trust and knowing that we’re going to build that trust together and build that relationship to where it’s not just all about basketball,” Banton said. “If I have a problem, I know I can come to your house and talk about it, you know? It’s not just basketball, basketball, basketball.

“As a player, you need that support system, because there are going to be days that are going to be hard. You need people around you that are going to support you and push you and want the best for you. I just felt that right away at Nebraska. It’s a loving vibe and not forced. It’s all love and it’s all togetherness, and I just wanted to be a part of it, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

As of now, Banton isn’t sure what his status will be for next season. There’s a chance Nebraska could apply for a waiver to make him immediately eligible, but he’s also content with sitting out a year and developing under Hoiberg’s coaching.

“A year off I just know will help me in the best way,” Banton said. “I’m looking at it from that point, where I can come in and get my body right and get everything else right and come back ready to play.”

Banton will move to Lincoln in June in time for the first five-week summer school session. He said Husker fans could expect a player willing to do anything and everything to help his team win whenever he officially takes the court at NU.

“Definitely a will to win; to try and do anything to win and be a guy that’s always there for his teammates,” Banton said. “I’m someone who’s going to try and facilitate with the ball, move the ball and try to get to the basket, get my teammates involved and also try to score for myself.

“I like to use my height and versatility on the defensive end and also to get rebounds. I’m just trying to win, so just trying to bring anything I can to do that.”

Nebraska now has one scholarship remaining for the 2019-20 season, and potentially two depending on the status of senior forward Isaiah Roby in the NBA Draft.