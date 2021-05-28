Huskers open final home series with a win over Michigan

The Nebraska baseball team (30-11) opened their final regular-season series with a 1-0 win over Michigan (26-16). The Huskers needed just four hits to put away the Wolverines as the pitching was the focal point of the game.

Cade Povich got the start on the mound for NU and started the game in the best way possible. With a pumped up Haymarket Park the lefty threw nine pitches, all strikes in the top of the first inning to record an immaculate inning, something himself and head coach Will Bolt said they have never been a part of. As the offense struggled to get going as well, the duel between two of the best lefties in the conference was underway.

After five scoreless innings and nine strikeouts from Povich, the Big Red found the breakthrough in the next inning. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Spencer Schwellenbach got on base with a single to left field, and he stole second to get himself into scoring position. Luke Roskam stepped into the batter's box and found the hole in the infield on the left side to drive in the only run in this game.

Cade Povich kept dealing for one more inning and after seven full innings, the junior was done for the day. In those seven, he had struck out nine and only allowed four hits. Jake Bunz took over in the eighth inning and threw 20 pitches with two strikeouts to retire the side. Spencer Schwellenbach closed things up for Nebraska and with no hits allowed, the junior earned his eighth save of the season.