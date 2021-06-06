Huskers on top for four-star RB Justin Williams following visit

The highest-rated recruit taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend was four-star running back Justin Williams from Dallas (Ga.). Williams was at the airport getting ready to head back home thinking that he wished he had more time to stay in Nebraska.

“The trip went well,” Williams said. “Sucks to be at the airport. Wished that I could stay a while longer.”

The talented running back was shown the campus first thing on Friday and then "met" his host.

“I got here on Friday. The first things we did was do a small tour of the campus, went to meetings, met my host Gabe Ervin and got a chance to walk out on the field.”

Williams already knew Ervin coming into the weekend and Justin met a lot of other players that have left the state of Georgia to play football for the Huskers.

“I knew Gabe before he came to Nebraska. He told me he’s having a lot of fun here and that the people in Nebraska are really nice. He’s really enjoying it here in Nebraska. There are other guys here from Georgia too.”

On Saturday there was a chance to do a photoshoot at Nebraska as well as hang out some more with his host and other players.



“We did a photo shoot on Saturday,” Williams said. “We had some more meetings with the coaches and then we chilled out some on Saturday.”