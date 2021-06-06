Huskers on top for four-star RB Justin Williams following visit
The highest-rated recruit taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend was four-star running back Justin Williams from Dallas (Ga.). Williams was at the airport getting ready to head back home thinking that he wished he had more time to stay in Nebraska.
“The trip went well,” Williams said. “Sucks to be at the airport. Wished that I could stay a while longer.”
The talented running back was shown the campus first thing on Friday and then "met" his host.
“I got here on Friday. The first things we did was do a small tour of the campus, went to meetings, met my host Gabe Ervin and got a chance to walk out on the field.”
Williams already knew Ervin coming into the weekend and Justin met a lot of other players that have left the state of Georgia to play football for the Huskers.
“I knew Gabe before he came to Nebraska. He told me he’s having a lot of fun here and that the people in Nebraska are really nice. He’s really enjoying it here in Nebraska. There are other guys here from Georgia too.”
On Saturday there was a chance to do a photoshoot at Nebraska as well as hang out some more with his host and other players.
“We did a photo shoot on Saturday,” Williams said. “We had some more meetings with the coaches and then we chilled out some on Saturday.”
Williams sat down with the Nebraska staff to talk about the offense and how he could be used. He also had a conversation with the head coach about the team.
“Coach (Ryan) Held showed me the offense and showed all of the different opportunities that the running back has the chance to get the ball in space. Coach (Matt) Lubick went over the schemes that he has in his offense and we went over some film.
“I just had a regular type of conversation with coach (Scott) Frost. He was just asking how we were doing and he talked to me about the football team. He said that they’re young and they will be really good.”
The visit got a perfect rating from Williams. He was the most impressed with the stadium at Nebraska and wants to see it with 90,000 fans in the seats.
“It was a ‘10’,” Williams said. “The stadium was awesome. I want to see it filled with people.”
Williams has two more official visits this month and will take two more this fall. He wants to make a decision sometime in late November or early December.
“I am going to West Virginia and Louisville in June. After those two official visits, I will take two more official visits in the fall and commit a couple of weeks after my football season is over.”
Williams is feeling Nebraska following his official visit to Lincoln. “Definitely my top school as of right now.”