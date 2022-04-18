Huskers offer versatile athlete Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln High
It is a very good year for in-state talent. The Huskers had already offered six in-state players from the 2023 class as of Monday morning until Nebraska extended an offer to Beni Ngoyi.
Ngoyi from Lincoln (Neb.) High was told that he was doing all of the right things earlier in the year by Nebraska to pick up an offer and today the Huskers extended an offer when wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph came by Lincoln High on Monday morning. It's the second offer NU has made to a new in-state target since the Apr. 9 Red-White spring game. The offer to Ngoyi is as an athlete.
"It was crazy!" Ngoyi said. "I feel like trying to earn the Nebraska offer is something that has been pushing me."
Nebraska definitely let Ngoyi know that if he continued to work like he was that an offer would be there. The Huskers had been checking in with everyone to make sure that Ngoyi was putting forth an effort to land the offer.
"I was told by my coach that coach Mickey Joseph wanted to see how I would react to everything. What would be my reaction to Zavier Betts leaving and stuff? How would I react to this pressure to try and earn a Nebraska offer?
"Coach Joseph was going around to people that I was working with and asking them about me to evaluate me. He wanted to see if I was still working and he heard from everyone that I was working even harder and pushing myself."
The Nebraska staff didn't hit the road on Good Friday so Lincoln High was definitely one of if not the first stop for coach Mickey Joseph from Nebraska. That was not missed by Ngoyi.
"It's special for sure," Ngoyi said. "I know how interested they are and how much they are recruiting me."
Ngoyi has a couple of visits that he would like to take this summer outside of starting to take his official visits in June. He is planning on being at Nebraska a lot over the coming months as well.
"This was my 11th offer. I am going to start taking official visits in June and go out and see a bunch of schools during the summer.
"I don't know which schools I will take official visits to yet. Outside of the official visits I do want to get to Minnesota and Washington. I will definitely be getting back to Nebraska a lot."
Ngoyi has been having a successful track season so far this spring and has been picking up offers from a number of other schools. He ran 11.02 back on Apr. 2 and triple jumped 44-3 1/2 that same day. Those are his only recorded track marks of the season.
Two weeks ago Ngoyi picked up an offer from Washington and a month before that Wyoming offered. The offer from Nebraska makes it 11 total offers for Ngoyi.
Nebraska has commitments from three in-state players already in the 2023 class with Benjamin Brahmer, Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge.
The Huskers had already offered Malachi Coleman, Maverik Noonan and Brock Knutson before the offer to Ngoyi. Ngoyi is the seventh in-state offer for Nebraska in the 2023 cycle.