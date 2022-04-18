Huskers offer versatile athlete Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln High

It is a very good year for in-state talent. The Huskers had already offered six in-state players from the 2023 class as of Monday morning until Nebraska extended an offer to Beni Ngoyi.

Ngoyi from Lincoln (Neb.) High was told that he was doing all of the right things earlier in the year by Nebraska to pick up an offer and today the Huskers extended an offer when wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph came by Lincoln High on Monday morning. It's the second offer NU has made to a new in-state target since the Apr. 9 Red-White spring game. The offer to Ngoyi is as an athlete.

"It was crazy!" Ngoyi said. "I feel like trying to earn the Nebraska offer is something that has been pushing me."

Nebraska definitely let Ngoyi know that if he continued to work like he was that an offer would be there. The Huskers had been checking in with everyone to make sure that Ngoyi was putting forth an effort to land the offer.

"I was told by my coach that coach Mickey Joseph wanted to see how I would react to everything. What would be my reaction to Zavier Betts leaving and stuff? How would I react to this pressure to try and earn a Nebraska offer?

"Coach Joseph was going around to people that I was working with and asking them about me to evaluate me. He wanted to see if I was still working and he heard from everyone that I was working even harder and pushing myself."