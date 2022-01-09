Huskers offer PWO spot to JUCO QB Glantz

Nate Glantz was hoping for an opportunity and now he has it. The Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. quarterback from Bellevue West grew up a Nebraska fan. He saw the Huskers struggle this last season and he waned to help. Glantz received that opportunity Friday.

"I talked to coach Frost and he offered me the preferred walk-on spot," Glantz said. "I’m open to any opportunity. Just another chip on my shoulder is how I feel about that PWO. I feel I can compete with anyone."

For Glantz to commit to a PWO is the ultimate show of confidence. He has the ability to make that move if it proves to be the right choice.

"I’ve been betting on myself my whole life. I am going to just have to take my time with this."