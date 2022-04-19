Huskers offer Nebraska legacy Newcombe

Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.
Another very familiar name has popped up again for Nebraska fans and football recruiting. The Huskers have extended an offer to talented junior cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe. Jeremiah is the son of former Husker Bobby Newcombe and is also the younger brother of current UCLA Bruin Isaiah Newcombe.
Nebraska has offered 2024 cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe from Gilbert (Ariz.) Casteel High. Jeremiah is the son of Husker legacy Bobby Newcombe who is also his high school head coach.
Jeremiah is the younger brother of Isaiah Newcombe. Isaiah was a three-star athlete who signed with UCLA to play defensive back as part of their 2021 class. Nebraska did not offer Isaiah Newcombe.
Jeremiah ended his sophomore year with seven interceptions and nine passes defended on defense through 12 games. He added 376 yards rushing on just 40 carries and scored six touchdowns. As a receiver he had another 15 receptions for 138 yards and another score.
Jeremiah's father, Bobby Newcombe, played for Nebraska from 1997 to 2000. Bobby came to Nebraska to play quarterback and ended his career as a dangerous return man and wide receiver. He was a 6th round draft pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.