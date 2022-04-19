Huskers offer Nebraska legacy Newcombe

Another very familiar name has popped up again for Nebraska fans and football recruiting. The Huskers have extended an offer to talented junior cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe. Jeremiah is the son of former Husker Bobby Newcombe and is also the younger brother of current UCLA Bruin Isaiah Newcombe.

Nebraska has offered 2024 cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe from Gilbert (Ariz.) Casteel High. Jeremiah is the son of Husker legacy Bobby Newcombe who is also his high school head coach. Jeremiah is the younger brother of Isaiah Newcombe. Isaiah was a three-star athlete who signed with UCLA to play defensive back as part of their 2021 class. Nebraska did not offer Isaiah Newcombe.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (NU Media Relations)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbjwvYT4uIFRoYW5rIHlvdSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoV2hpcHBsZUdCUj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2h3aGlwcGxlR0JSPC9hPiBmb3Ig dGhlIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IGFuZCBmb3IgcmVjb2duaXppbmcgdGhlIGZ1dHVy ZSB2YWx1ZSBJIGNhbiBhZGQgdG8geW91ciBwcm9ncmFtLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hOZXdjb21iZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2huZXdjb21iZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXN0ZWVsRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhc3RlZWxGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jc2FpYWhOZXdjb21iZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SXNhaWFoTmV3Y29tYmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HVTM2 TE80bjBOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR1UzNkxPNG4wTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKZXJlbWlhaCBOZXdjb21iZSA14oCZIDEx4oCdIDE3NWxicyBEQi9X Ui9BVEggKEBuZXdjb21iZV9qaikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9uZXdjb21iZV9qai9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNjU1Mjg3NzM5NjgzMjI1Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK