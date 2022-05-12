Huskers offer JUCO DT Taylor Lewis

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander extended an offer to junior college defensive tackle Taylor Lewis . Lewis is getting very popular lately. The 6-foot-3 and 295-pound defensive tackle picked up an offer from Oregon State yesterday and the Huskers earlier today.

Lewis had 19 total tackles including three tackles for a loss, two sacks and batted down a pass. His presence on the defensive line helped College of the Canyons to an 8-3 record last year.