Huskers offer JUCO DT Langi

Nebraska seems to be in the market for some junior college help on the defensive line. The Huskers were in Independence, Kans. this week presumably to check out Jeffery M'ba who already had an offer from Nebraska. The Huskers offered Jeffery's teammate Amipeleasi Langi while they were on campus.

“Coach (Tony) Tuioti came to our practice,” Langi said. “I got a little word with him and Nebraska offered. I was shocked! Knowing that I can play for a team the caliber of Nebraska means the sky is the limit for me.” The Huskers were able to let Langi know a little bit where they see him playing for them. He says that as a nose he can do it all playing over the center or in the A gap. “Nebraska sees me playing nose for them. I can play either in the zero or in the one. It doesn’t matter. Either way I know that I can get the job done at nose.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiBhd2Vzb21lIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUdWlvdGk5Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUdWlvdGk5MjwvYT4gSSBmZWVsIGV4dHJl bWVseSBibGVzc2VkIGFuZCBob25vcmVkIHRvIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBv ZmZlciBmcm9tIFRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIE5lYnJhc2thIPCflLTimqrv uI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSHVz a2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSHVz a2VyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0RyZWFtVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Ry ZWFtVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fQ29hY2hN YXJ0aW5fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfQ29hY2hNYXJ0aW5fPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRG9uZXJzb24/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRG9uZXJzb248L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQY2Fzc28/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUGNhc3NvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTWNDb2xsb20/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoTWNDb2xsb208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9q alVQWmN3TUFwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vampVUFpjd01BcDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBU0nwn4e58J+HtCAoQGF3d3NpaV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXd3c2lpXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTE5NDc3MjAwNjE5 NTIxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=