Huskers offer JUCO DT Langi
Nebraska seems to be in the market for some junior college help on the defensive line. The Huskers were in Independence, Kans. this week presumably to check out Jeffery M'ba who already had an offer from Nebraska. The Huskers offered Jeffery's teammate Amipeleasi Langi while they were on campus.
“Coach (Tony) Tuioti came to our practice,” Langi said. “I got a little word with him and Nebraska offered. I was shocked! Knowing that I can play for a team the caliber of Nebraska means the sky is the limit for me.”
The Huskers were able to let Langi know a little bit where they see him playing for them. He says that as a nose he can do it all playing over the center or in the A gap.
“Nebraska sees me playing nose for them. I can play either in the zero or in the one. It doesn’t matter. Either way I know that I can get the job done at nose.”
Langi definitely has plans to take a trip to Nebraska. The Husker staff wants to bring both of the Independence (Kans.) C.C. defensive linemen in for a visit on the same weekend.
“I will be setting up a visit shortly to Nebraska. Jeffrey and I will be taking a visit to Nebraska together.”
Langi and M'ba have talked about going to the same school when they move on from Independence.
“It’s been a dream of ours,” Langi said. “We have talked about going to play together at the next level once we came here to Indy.”
One of the added benefits for Nebraska to target a capable, big-bodied defensive lineman is the bonus of that extra year of eligibility. Langi can enroll in the spring as well.
“I have four years to play three,” Langi said. “And I am graduating in December.”