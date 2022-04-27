Huskers offer intriguing DE/OLB Samé

Nebraska is definitely stressing the importance of in-state players and regional players when it comes to their recruiting plan. Nebraska assistant coach Bill Busch was in Derby (Kan.) on Monday checking out Samuel Samé . Samé picked up an offer from the Huskers and says that the offer is disruptive to his visit plans for later this summer.

"I have had a few teams through the evaluation period come through to see me. Obviously Nebraska was here, Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State so far."

"The spring has been good overall. I did a tour already in March where I went to Kansas State and then I went up to Iowa State . After that I went to Minnesota and Iowa . Since then I have just been working out.

Samé has taken a spring tour around to some schools already last month. He has also seen a number of schools that have come through his high school during the evaluation period.

"I texted him back and said that I was and he called me. He told me about Nebraska and what they liked about me. He told me that they offered me and wanted to get me up on campus for a visit."

"I got a text from coach Busch this morning about 6:00 asking me if I was up," said Samé. "Nebraska was here yesterday at my school and they know that I have workouts at 6:45 so they knew that I was up.

Despite a growing offer list and schools coming by to check out Samé he says that he really hasn't thought about the next round of trips. The offer from Nebraska will change some things up now.

"Not yet," Same said. "As of now I am planning on narrowing some things down so I can focus on some schools. I would like to visit Illinois, Houston, Arkansas State, Texas and Baylor. Nebraska now too.

"Nebraska actually would move up that list since they did offer. There would be some changes in priority that I would make so I can get to Lincoln and check out Nebraska."

Before Bill Busch stopped by the Derby High School there wasn't any contact directly with a coach at Nebraska.

"There really hadn't been anything before from coach Busch. I had been in touch with Sean Dillon until this morning. I know that they are working on building a winning culture there and I need to look more at the scheme that they use and how they could see me playing for them."

Samé could play standing up or hand down and either in a 3-4 or a 4-3 potentially. He thinks that he can rush the quarterback, defend the run and drop in coverage if asked at the next level.

"I feel like I have the ability to be versatile. I think that I have the frame to grow to help out a team with being a run stopper, rush the quarterback and even drop into coverage. I think that I do that well now in high school."

There is a need to take a closer look at the schools' defenses before Samé says that he can set up official visits. He wants to see the defense and really understand how he would be used if he went there before taking one of his five official visits there.

"I have thought about some official visits. What I am going to do is look more at the teams' defenses and see what defense they run. Up to this point I have only been a hand down defensive end but I am being talked to about being two-point edge and also a hybrid to do both."