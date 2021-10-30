Huskers offer Burke 2025 OLB Christian Jones

One of the more interesting visitors in Lincoln this weekend was Christian Jones. This was the second unofficial visit to Nebraska for the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound freshman from Omaha (Neb.) Burke, but this one was special. The Huskers offered the talented freshman while he was in Lincoln today.

"I was in disbelief!", Jones said. "It felt surreal. This was my second trip to Nebraska. Coach Barrett Ruud offered me, so I am assuming they like me as a linebacker." Jones is playing both ways for Burke. He says that he can play wherever you need him to, but he has lined up at one spot on defense the most so far this year. "I’m playing outside linebacker and slot tight end. I’m pretty comfortable wherever you put me on the field, but I’d say outside linebacker is the position that I have played the most."

