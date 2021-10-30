Huskers offer Burke 2025 OLB Christian Jones
One of the more interesting visitors in Lincoln this weekend was Christian Jones. This was the second unofficial visit to Nebraska for the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound freshman from Omaha (Neb.) Burke, but this one was special. The Huskers offered the talented freshman while he was in Lincoln today.
"I was in disbelief!", Jones said. "It felt surreal. This was my second trip to Nebraska. Coach Barrett Ruud offered me, so I am assuming they like me as a linebacker."
Jones is playing both ways for Burke. He says that he can play wherever you need him to, but he has lined up at one spot on defense the most so far this year.
"I’m playing outside linebacker and slot tight end. I’m pretty comfortable wherever you put me on the field, but I’d say outside linebacker is the position that I have played the most."
Nebraska fans would likely wonder if it's going to be an uphill battle for Jones. Recently there have been a number of recruits from Omaha that weren't born in Nebraska and didn't grow up following Nebraska.
"I’m born and raised in Nebraska!", Jones said. "Definitely one of my dreams is walking through the tunnel."
Jones is going to be a fun one to watch grow up at Burke over the next three to four years. He plans on playing three sports in high school.
"I play basketball and will go out for track. I plan on running the 100 and 200-meter relays. I went to state my eighth grade year for shot, put so I’ll probably go out for that too if they allow me to.
Jones says that Nebraska is definitely ahead of everyone else recruiting him. They are basically the only school contacting him right now. He will be back in Lincoln for the Iowa game.