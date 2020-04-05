Huskers offer athletic 2022 QB Alex Orji from Texas
Nebraska is getting an early jump on some schools in offering 2022 quarterbacks. The latest is 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Alex Orji from Sachse (Texas) is a dual-threat quarterback who transferred from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news