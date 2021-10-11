Huskers offer 2023 OL Yamauchi following visit to Lincoln
For the second weekend in row Nebraska has offered a 2023 offensive lineman that took a visit to Lincoln that weekend.
This weekend the Huskers offered Zak Yamauchi from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman after he had returned home to Las Vegas. Yamauchi loved the visit to Nebraska this weekend.
"To be honest it was awesome!," Yamauchi said. "The atmosphere was crazy and I was glad to be a part of it. Everyone made me feel welcomed from the coaches to the fans. It was a totally amazing experience."
Yamauchi had his eyes glued on the match up between the Nebraska offensive line and the Michigan defensive line.
"It was a great matchup of two great lines. I feel like I fit right in at Nebraska. I liked how Nebraska likes to pound the ball. That fits my game very well."
Yamauchi has been to one other game so far this fall and is planning to take another trip to see another Big Ten school later this season.
"I attended a UNLV game," Yamauchi said. "I am planning on taking a trip to Maryland soon."
The Nebraska offer is the third offer for Yamauchi. He says that he is talking to a number of other schools that could be close to offering.
"I have talked to other coaches who will likely offer soon. As of right now UNLV and Maryland were the only other offers I had before Nebraska today."
Husker fans should expect to see Yamauchi again in Lincoln as a visitor. He says that there are some things that he wants to pay a little more attention to on that next trip.
"I will most definitely be visiting Nebraska again," Yamauchi said. "On my next visit to Nebraska I want to start getting to know the players and to keep growing my relationship with the coaching staff."