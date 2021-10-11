Huskers offer 2023 OL Yamauchi following visit to Lincoln

For the second weekend in row Nebraska has offered a 2023 offensive lineman that took a visit to Lincoln that weekend. This weekend the Huskers offered Zak Yamauchi from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman after he had returned home to Las Vegas. Yamauchi loved the visit to Nebraska this weekend.

"To be honest it was awesome!," Yamauchi said. "The atmosphere was crazy and I was glad to be a part of it. Everyone made me feel welcomed from the coaches to the fans. It was a totally amazing experience." Yamauchi had his eyes glued on the match up between the Nebraska offensive line and the Michigan defensive line. "It was a great matchup of two great lines. I feel like I fit right in at Nebraska. I liked how Nebraska likes to pound the ball. That fits my game very well."

2023 OL Zak Yamauchi

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiBBbWF6aW5nIENvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3JlZ0F1c3RpbjI3MTc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdyZWdBdXN0aW4yNzE3PC9hPiwgSeKAmW0gYmxl c3NlZCBhbmQgaHVtYmxlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhl IFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgTmVicmFza2EhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQlI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQlI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9KVVJZP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSlVSWTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C aXNob3BHb3JtYW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlzaG9wR29y bWFuRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFrZVRh eWxvcl83OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFrZVRheWxvcl83OTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cd2lyZUpKP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCd2lyZUpKPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05FQl9SZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBORUJfUmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuRGlsbG9uTlU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNl YW5EaWxsb25OVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaFR1aW90aTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFR1aW90 aTkyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlaXR1bVQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlaXR1bVQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qV1ZxaVFWM1ZIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20valdWcWlR VjNWSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWsgWWFtYXVjaGkgKEBaYWtZYW1hdWNo aSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWtZYW1hdWNoaS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NzcyNTY3MzczMzIzMDU5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=