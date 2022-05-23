Huskers offer 2023 DL/EDGE Caulker from Des Moines

Nebraska continues to extend offers to 2023 recruits with the latest going out to David Caulker from Des Moines (Iowa) North. The Huskers could see Caulker playing at a number of spots in their defense potentially based on where his body and frame take him.

“It was a very big moment of my life and you can’t recreate moments like that! I am thankful that coach and Nebraska took a chance on a kid from Des Moines.”

The offer meant a lot to Caulker. He considers it a memorable moment getting an offer from the Huskers and he is appreciative of the opportunity to possibly play for Nebraska.

“I had talked to coach Chinander about two weeks before and he let me know on the pone that Nebraska was interested in me,” Caulker said. “The Huskers came to the school and they were planning on offering but my head coach wasn’t there so he came back today and that’s when they offered.”

Caulker has never taken a visit to check out the school in Lincoln before. The Nebraska coaches have mentioned that they would like Caulker to take an official visit.

“I have been to Nebraska the state, but never to the school,” Caulker said. “I want to visit Nebraska but I have to get all of the dates figured out. Nebraska has brought up the idea of taking an official visit to Lincoln.”

There is one official visit already set for Caulker. He will make the trip up to Ames to check out Iowa State in the coming weeks. “I have an official visit set up to Iowa State on the weekend of June 10th to the 12th.”

The Huskers have left the position open ended for Caulker. Nebraska has told Caulker could fill out and potentially change positions but that they could see him fitting a number of spots depending on where his body goes.

“Right now Nebraska doesn’t know where I will play,” Caulker said. “They said that it depends on how big I get since I am still growing. They could see me as a 300-pound three technique or they could see me as an edge rusher.”