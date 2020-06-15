 Nebraska Huskers basketball: NU offers 2022 Grand Island standout wing Isaac Traudt
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-15 13:11:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Huskers offer 2022 Grand Island standout wing Isaac Traudt

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg puled the trigger on an offer to 2022 Grand Island (NE) wing Isaac Traudt on Monday.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

On the first day that college coaches were allowed to contact 2022 recruits, one of Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first calls was to Grand Island (Neb.) junior Isaac Traudt.The original plan w...

