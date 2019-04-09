Huskers offer 2021 OT Colby at Junior Day
Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy offensive tackle Connor Colby picked up his latest offer last weekend. The 6-foot-6 and 275-pound junior lineman was offered by the Huskers."I got the offer from Nebrask...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news