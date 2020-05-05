Huskers offer 2021 multi-sport QB Leonard
The last few weeks have been quite the whirlwind for Fairhope, Ala., multi-sport standout Riley Leonard.The 6-foot-4, 202-pound prospect has landed several new offers to play football and basketbal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news