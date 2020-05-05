News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 16:08:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers offer 2021 multi-sport QB Leonard

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

The last few weeks have been quite the whirlwind for Fairhope, Ala., multi-sport standout Riley Leonard.The 6-foot-4, 202-pound prospect has landed several new offers to play football and basketbal...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}