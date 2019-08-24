Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced on Friday NU's captain voting on offense would be open to underclassmen.

For the first time since 2004, the Huskers will not have a senior captain on their offense. Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and junior offensive lineman Matt Farniok were announced by Nebraska as the 2019 offensive captains.

While senior linebacker Mohamed Barry and senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels were voted the captains on defense.

It is the first time since Bill Callahan appointed sophomore Ross Pilkington and Joe Dailey captains in 2004 that the Huskers won't have a senior captain on offense.

It also marks the first time in the Bob Devaney-Tom Osborne-Frank Solich family tree of coaches that non-senior captains have been named at Nebraska. However, when you look at NU's offense, there are no seniors projected to start in 2019.

Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini and Mike Riley all named underclassmen captains during their tenures at NU.

Daniels is also a unique selection because the graduate transfer from Oklahoma State didn't arrive to campus until January.

The Huskers closed Fall Camp on Saturday night with an open practice in Memorial Stadium for the UNL student body.