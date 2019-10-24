Huskers nab walk-on commitment from DL Brannen
Omaha (Neb.) Millard West defensive lineman Baylor Brannen was extended the opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska and mulled it over for about a week before committing to Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 and 26...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news