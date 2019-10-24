News More News
Huskers nab walk-on commitment from DL Brannen

DL Baylor Brannen
DL Baylor Brannen (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Omaha (Neb.) Millard West defensive lineman Baylor Brannen was extended the opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska and mulled it over for about a week before committing to Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 and 26...

