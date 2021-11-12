Huskers moving fast on DB Harrison

There has been an offer or two trickling out from Nebraska in the past couple of weeks. The Huskers have nine players in their 2022 class and are expected to add a total of 13 and could possibly go as high as 15 recruits. Nebraska started talking to Christian Harrison earlier this week and offered the former Liberty commit from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy just a couple of days later.

"Nebraska has only been recruiting me since Monday," Harrison said. "I was texting with Coach Chinander for like two days and he gave me coach Fisher's number. "Coach Fisher told me to call him and I called him, and we chopped it up for a bit. Then coach Fisher let me know that he wanted to offer me." Harrison has taken two official visits already, and he says that he would be interested in taking an official visit to Nebraska. He included that he would like to visit a couple of SEC schools as well. "I took an official visit to Kansas State in June and another to Liberty in August when I was committed to Liberty. "I am interested in visiting Nebraska, but haven’t set it up . I don't have any other trips set up, but I plan on going to Tennessee and Florida."

2022 DB Christian Harrison (Rivals.com)