Huskers making 2021 ATH Johnson a priority
Visiting Nebraska is nothing new for 2021 Bellevue (Neb.) West athlete Keagan Johnson, but his most recent visit was definitely different than the other times he'd been on campus.The 6-foot-1, 185-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news