Huskers make transfer portal QB offer to Florida State's Chubba Purdy

On Monday, we learned our answer, as NU officially offered Florida State's Chubba Purdy . New Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple conducted an in-home visit with Purdy less than 24 hours before he resigned at Pittsburgh on Dec. 7. Purdy also visited Pitt the weekend of Dec. 11, but the Panthers took a commitment from USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis on Dec. 21.

It's been a question for the last week who Nebraska might point their interest to in the transfer portal at quarterback.

Before Slovis's commitment to the Panthers, Purdy told HuskerOnline he was very interested in Pitt despite the departure of Whipple, but Nebraska was one of the schools he had recently heard from.

Purdy also made it known he obviously would like to have his decision made in time to enroll at his new school for the start of the second semester.

Purdy would technically be able to visit NU as early as Jan. 14 when the recruiting dead period ends. Classes resume back on Jan. 18 in Lincoln. Purdy is the younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

While at Florida State, Purdy was Mike Norvell's hand-picked quarterback in the class of 2020, as they dropped now Georgia Tech signal-caller Jeff Sims in favor of him. Before committing to Norvell at FSU, he was originally a Louisville recruit.

Purdy suffered a collarbone injury in 2020 during Fall Camp at Florida State, but still returned to the field that year and saw 102 snaps of action completing 27-of-53 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 78 yards.

In 2021, Purdy saw 17 snaps vs. UMass and appeared to be in a position to see time later in the season. He instead surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Nov. 4.

The one real common connection for Purdy to Nebraska is Whipple. Not only has Whipple already recruited him, he too is from the Phoenix area. Whipple keeps his permanent residence in Scottsdale. Purdy played his high school football in nearby Gilbert.

The Huskers' other known portal QB targets besides Purdy and Slovis have been Fresno State's Jake Haener and LSU's Myles Brennan. Both Haener and Brennan withdrew from the portal and opted to stay at their original schools.