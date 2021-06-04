Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg

Long-time Iowa Western C.C. head coach Scott Strohmeier knew it was only a matter of time before things would pick up for defensive lineman Jordan van dan Berg. The South African native came to Iowa Western as a walk-on from Providence (Ga.) Christian Academy. From there, Strohmeier put him on scholarship after one semester. On Friday he was offered by Nebraska following a private workout, and on Saturday he will work out for Iowa and close things with a workout at Penn State on Tuesday. The offer from the Big Red was his first from a Power Five school. He currently holds 10 from Group of Five and FCS schools right now.

"I love the kid," Strohmeier said. "We saw his highlight film from high school and he played linebacker. He led the area in tackles in that part of Georgia. He's added weight since then. He's relentless. I told everybody, if you get the opportunity, take this kid. He's a great kid, a good student, he's going to work his tail off, and wherever he goes he will buy-in and be one of the best players on the team as far as attitude and culture and buying in. "He's not going to complain. I'm happy for him. Shoot, I'd love to have him back. He was going to come back, but after Nebraska, Iowa and Penn State I don't think that's going to happen. I knew once he went to those camps, he wasn't coming back here. He was going to get offers and be a Power Five guy." van dan Berg measured 6-foot-4, 279 pounds on Friday, and said he ran a 4.75 second time in the 40, along with a 31-inch vertical. His testing times at his size really got the attention of both head coach Scott Frost and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. "They really like my speed at the weight that I am," van dan Berg said. "I went there today 279 pounds and I ran a 4.75 40-yard dash. That was really what got me the offer. I jumped a 31-inch vertical too." The offer to NU would require van den Berg to walk-on for the fall semester, and then he would go on scholarship in January so his initial would count for 2022 and not 2021. The Huskers currently have just two initials left for 2021, and one is definitely being earmarked for a defensive back, possibly Ohio State's Tyreke Johnson.