The Nebraska baseball team couldn't secure a series sweep against Baylor on Sunday afternoon as the Huskers dropped its final game 10-3.

Both teams started out slow, going scoreless through the first inning. Baylor's bats heated up in the second, though, as the Bears brought two runs home to take the early lead.

Nebraska found its grove in the top of the third inning with a base hit from sophomore infielder Jaxon Hallmark to get things going. Baylor's freshman pitcher Anderson Needham struggled to find his strike zone, walking two Husker batters home before being replaced at the mound by sophomore pitcher Jimmy Winston. But the Huskers weren't done, as junior catcher Luke Roskam was credited with an RBI single to give the Huskers the 3-2 lead.

NU recorded one hit in the fourth, but left one runner on base at the end of the inning. It was the Bears who found success in the the second half of the inning, recording one run to tie the game at three. Baylor's hot bats were the least of the Huskers worries, though, as sophomore left-handed pitcher Connor Curry left the game after sustaining an injury to his arm.

Senior right-handed pitcher Reece Eddins replaced Curry on the mound, but faced struggles of his own allowing Baylor to score six runs off of seven hits through the duration of the fifth inning to give the Bears an 8-3 advantage. Freshman right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman made his way to the mound, getting the Huskers out of the inning without allowing any more damage.

The Huskers and the Bears were both quiet through the sixth with neither team adding runs.

NU continued to struggle on the offensive side of the ball in the seventh, with three up, three down to end the top half of the inning quickly.

It didn't get much better for the Huskers, as the Bears added two more runs against senior right-handed pitcher Paul Tillotson. After 1.2 innings pitched, Tillotson was relieved by senior pitcher Mike Waldron who finished out the day for the Huskers. Waldron didn't allow any more runs and the Huskers lost Game 3 by a deficit of seven.

The loss drops Nebraska to 6-7 on the year.



