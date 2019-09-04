As a whole, NU’s running backs only totaled 25 rushes for 95 yards, with senior Wyatt Mazour serving as the only other full-time back to carry the ball.

Junior Dedrick Mills got the start and carried a team-high 15 times for a mere 44 yards (including two touchdowns and fumble), while sophomore Maurice Washington was suspended for the first half and managed 39 yards on just six attempts.

While much of the attention regarding Nebraska’s offensive struggles against South Alabama went towards the offensive line and quarterback, the running backs didn’t do much to help the situation either.

The Huskers certainly have a lot to fix before Saturday’s first road game at Colorado, but running backs coach Ryan Held isn’t worried about his group taking a major step forward in Week 2.



"Obviously we didn't play well enough to get the thing humming like it needs to be," Held said. "But that's the beauty. We can flush it. We can move on. And we've had a really good week of practice. Today was really good. I know we always talk about practice, practice, practice. But you can't cheat the game."

The good news for the unit is that it will have Washington available from the opening kickoff this week. His 6.5 yards per carry were far and away the highest of any Husker vs. South Alabama, and offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Washington would give the entire offense an immediate boost.

“He’s dynamic,” Walters said. “He’s explosive. He gets the ball in hands, he can make plays. So we need him. With him it adds more depth to the running back position… Anytime you can get 28 back there he can make plays with the ball in his hands. It was good to have him in the second half, and his workload will increase as we go forward.”

For Mills, his Nebraska debut was a bit of a mixed bag. While his efficiency was definitely lacking (he averaged just 2.9 ypc), Mills did score the only two offensive touchdowns on the day, and head coach Scott Frost said one of his best runs actually came on the play he fumbled.

“Dedrick ran hard,” Frost said. “He played hard. Had a really good run on the play he ended up fumbling. We didn’t give him a lot of holes to run through early. There were one or two cuts he’ll make that he didn’t.

“I feel great about him going forward. He’s indicative of a lot of guys: I saw a lot of good things in camp that I didn’t see on Saturday.”

The running game could also be supplemented by the potential additions of true freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins to the rotation.

Johnson was listed as the co-No. 2 with Mazour behind Mills and Washington but never saw a snap on Saturday. Held said ideally they would be able to get the speedster out of New Jersey in the mix more starting at Colorado.

“He’s had a really good week,” Held said. “He’s a guy that can definitely help us. He’s a speed element. He’s a great kid and wants to get out there and play. I have to find a way to get him in the mix and get him out there. He is a weapon for us.”

Then there is Thompkins, who just this week shed his green no-contact jersey and became a full participant in practice. Held said they would continue ramp up his “pitch count” more and more over the next couple of weeks and hopefully make a decision on his playing status by Week 4 or 5.

Depending on how he progresses, Nebraska could have another running back weapon at its disposal this year if needed.

“I pushed him a lot more this week,” Held said, “and I will continue to do that because I want him to be in position by week four or five where if something happens, or if we need another guy, he’s ready to go.”