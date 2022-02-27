Huskers load bases in the ninth, lose 5-3 to No. 17 TCU

Nebraska baseball (1-6) suffered a 5-3 loss to No. 17 TCU (6-1) on Sunday after loading the bases in the ninth inning. The game ended on a controversial call made by first-base umpire Michael Anderson who called Husker Griffin Everitt out at first base on a tight play. The decision drew Nebraska head coach Will Bolt out of the dugout and he was ejected soon after.

The Huskers bats remained frigid cold in the first and second innings Sunday afternoon as Horned Frog starter Brett Walker was a surgeon on the mound. TCU started strong with a pair of hits and a walk. Elijah Nunez was driven in by a single from David Bishop to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead.

Nebraska came alive in the third inning with a stand-up double by Brice Matthews beginning the action. Matthews was out of the lineup Saturday and responded well once reinserted smashing two extra-base hits for the Huskers on the day. A single by Leighton Banjoff scored Matthews and evened the game at 1-1.

But, walks came back to hurt the Huskers again as Dawson McCarville gave up one in bottom of the inning. TCU capitalized with a double from Gray Rodgers and regained the lead 2-1. Then came the fifth inning.

McCarville had been solid for Nebraska working around traffic on the bases multiple times. Eventually, the Horned Frogs caught up with him. A triple, double and single for TCU turned a one-run game into a 5-1 advantage. McCarville's day was done and in came Emmett Olson from the bullpen.

Olson gave the Huskers what they needed and more. He allowed a walk on the first batter of the sixth inning but retired the next nine Horned Frogs. 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth were critical in keeping Nebraska within striking distance.

Matthews sparked the Huskers again in the seventh with a solo shot to left field making it 5-2. The top half of the order got it done in the eighth starting with a Everitt single. Cam Chick came close to an extra-base hit of his own but instead flew out to leftfield. Everitt scored from third base and it was a 5-3 game.

Singles from Josh Caron and pinch-hitting Garrett Anglim had Nebraska in business for the top of the ninth. This time, Matthews couldn't deliver and neither could the freshman Gage Swansen. Banjoff singled to load the bases but then Everitt grounded out to third base on a disputed call ending the game.