Huskers leave too many stranded and TCU takes Game 1
The Nebraska baseball team (1-4) left seven runners stranded in the final three innings of their 4-1 loss to TCU (1-4). The Huskers gave themselves plenty of chances in this game, but the bats went quiet in the big moments.
Kyle Perry was on the bump to start for NU where he struck out three batters in the first two innings. The senior struck out two more in the third, but also gave up a solo shot to Tommy Sacco. Perry continued to deal through the next two innings, but in the fifth he found himself in trouble. With one out, the senior walked one batter and gave up a single which was the end of his day. Koty Frank took the mound in the fifth, and the bases were loaded with two outs following an intentional walk. David Bishop then doubled to right center field to clear the bases and give the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead.
Following that big TCU inning, the Huskers looked to have some hope. In the seventh inning, the first two Big Red batters found themselves on base and Cam Chick drove one in with a single. With two runners on, three straight Nebraska players struck out.
However, the Huskers gave themselves another chance in the eighth inning when Chick came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The senior watched strike three blow by him and NU left the inning emptyhanded.
Even after all that, in the ninth inning, the Big Red had two runners in scoring position with two outs, and a great defensive play from the Horned Frogs kept Nebraska off the scoreboard.
Offense didn't cash in
The Huskers were never out of this game. After scoring one in the seventh inning, NU had runners on the corners with no outs. Brice Matthews and Josh Caron both stepped up to the plate and went down swinging in a big moment. Following this, Core Jackson took the batter's box as a pinch hitter and did the same thing.
The eighth inning looked even more promising as the Big Red loaded the bases with two outs and forced TCU to go to the bullpen. Cam Chick took the box and in five pitches he waited on a pitch close to the outside, and strike three was called, taking away Nebraska's best chance to tie things up.
The ninth inning looked bleak, but a hit-by-pitch and a two-out single from Leighton Banjoff gave the team some hope. Grant Swansen took the box as a pinch hitter and lined on to second base. The ball was scooped up by the Horned Frogs defense and finished off the first game of this series.
In a game where one hit could change the outcome, TCU found that hit and NU didn't.
Pitchers gave the team a chance
Kyle Perry came out much better in this game than he did last week. The senior allowed just three runs on four hits and struck out eight batters. The only big swing that he allowed was the solo home run. The other two runs were allowed after he departed the mound and Koty Frank took over.
Frank was thrusted into a tough situation with the bases loaded and two outs. He gave up a bases-clearing double, and that ended up being the difference in this game. However, outside of that inning, the righty allowed just one hit.
Because of these strong performances on the mound, the pitching staff kept the team in this game, but the offense wasn't able to take advantage.
What's next?
Nebraska will be back in action from Arlington, Texas in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The final game will take place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
The game can be streamed on FloBaseball.tv and heard on Husker Sports Radio Network.