Huskers leave too many stranded and TCU takes Game 1

The Nebraska baseball team (1-4) left seven runners stranded in the final three innings of their 4-1 loss to TCU (1-4). The Huskers gave themselves plenty of chances in this game, but the bats went quiet in the big moments.

Kyle Perry was on the bump to start for NU where he struck out three batters in the first two innings. The senior struck out two more in the third, but also gave up a solo shot to Tommy Sacco. Perry continued to deal through the next two innings, but in the fifth he found himself in trouble. With one out, the senior walked one batter and gave up a single which was the end of his day. Koty Frank took the mound in the fifth, and the bases were loaded with two outs following an intentional walk. David Bishop then doubled to right center field to clear the bases and give the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead.



Following that big TCU inning, the Huskers looked to have some hope. In the seventh inning, the first two Big Red batters found themselves on base and Cam Chick drove one in with a single. With two runners on, three straight Nebraska players struck out.

However, the Huskers gave themselves another chance in the eighth inning when Chick came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The senior watched strike three blow by him and NU left the inning emptyhanded.

Even after all that, in the ninth inning, the Big Red had two runners in scoring position with two outs, and a great defensive play from the Horned Frogs kept Nebraska off the scoreboard.