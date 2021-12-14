Huskers land versatile JUCO transfer DB DeShon Singleton

Nebraska adds a big piece to their 2022 recruiting class with 6-foot-3 and 200-pound defensive back DeShon Singleton . Singleton, a Hutchinson (Kans.) C.C. transfer, chose the Huskers over Kansas and Kansas State .

DeShon Singleton from Hutchinson C.C. is a Husker. The talented defender said that it was the people at Nebraska that made it feel like home to him.

"The people around it bro!" Singleton said. "The coaches. The people around it. They were all real. It felt like another home like Louisiana was. The university felt like that."

A lot of recruits visit a school like Nebraska and get caught up in the sights and the sounds. That's not what Singleton was focusing on. He knew what was important to him.

"Every P5, D1 school is going to have great facilities and a big stadium. I wasn't looking at that. Yes, Nebraska's facilities and stadium were nice. I needed to want to love that place and feel like it was home.

"If things weren't going to go right would I still love that place? That's what you have to look at. You can't just look at the facilities and the stadium. You can't get lost in that. You have to look at the people and who would have your back."

The Nebraska staff knows that they got a versatile player in Singleton. He shows on his film from Hutch that he can play both corner and safety, but he thinks that there is a spot that he is best suited for at Nebraska.

"They see me playing everywhere in the secondary. I would say the best spot for me is safety. I like that field safety spot a lot. That's what I played at Hutch.

"I can really play all of the spots in the secondary. That is the best thing about me. I am versatile. I can play either corner spot and both of the safety positions."