Huskers land versatile JUCO transfer DB DeShon Singleton
Nebraska adds a big piece to their 2022 recruiting class with 6-foot-3 and 200-pound defensive back DeShon Singleton. Singleton, a Hutchinson (Kans.) C.C. transfer, chose the Huskers over Kansas and Kansas State.
DeShon Singleton from Hutchinson C.C. is a Husker. The talented defender said that it was the people at Nebraska that made it feel like home to him.
"The people around it bro!" Singleton said. "The coaches. The people around it. They were all real. It felt like another home like Louisiana was. The university felt like that."
A lot of recruits visit a school like Nebraska and get caught up in the sights and the sounds. That's not what Singleton was focusing on. He knew what was important to him.
"Every P5, D1 school is going to have great facilities and a big stadium. I wasn't looking at that. Yes, Nebraska's facilities and stadium were nice. I needed to want to love that place and feel like it was home.
"If things weren't going to go right would I still love that place? That's what you have to look at. You can't just look at the facilities and the stadium. You can't get lost in that. You have to look at the people and who would have your back."
The Nebraska staff knows that they got a versatile player in Singleton. He shows on his film from Hutch that he can play both corner and safety, but he thinks that there is a spot that he is best suited for at Nebraska.
"They see me playing everywhere in the secondary. I would say the best spot for me is safety. I like that field safety spot a lot. That's what I played at Hutch.
"I can really play all of the spots in the secondary. That is the best thing about me. I am versatile. I can play either corner spot and both of the safety positions."
The Huskers lose both of their starting safeties from the 2021 season and that definitely has the attention for Singleton and the Huskers see a guy that could be a fixture there for years to come.
"Yeah, most definitely," Singleton said. "I am a four for three guy and I can come in there and get a part of that defense for years for any of those spots."
Singleton was hosted by another defensive back this past weekend. He heard a lot about how well the defense played and hearing that from a player really was the icing on the cable to get Singleton to commit.
"My host was Myles Farmer. He told me the defense is going to fit me well. They only lost by one score in like eight or nine games. They held Ohio State to the fewest points all season.
"That defense is real good. He caught me up on how the coaches were and how everything was. That's what really helped me make up my mind."
The Huskers beat out a pair of nearby, Big 12 schools for Singleton's services. He will sign on Wednesday and be in Lincoln in January.
"It came down to Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska. I took an official visit to all three of those schools."