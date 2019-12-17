An impressive weekend for Nebraska basketball got even better on Tuesday, as the Huskers landed a commitment from 2020 Western Nebraska C.C. shooting guard Teddy Allen during his unofficial visit. Allen, who sat behind NU’s bench for its 70-56 upset of Purdue, confirmed his commitment to HuskerOnline.com on Tuesday afternoon. “What drew me to Nebraska was - I went to Boys Town, and Omaha - ever since my mom passed - it’s been home for me,” Allen said. “It’s where I’m comfortable, it’s where I feel the most successful in my life, and it’s just where I want to be.”

Nebraska picked up its second 2020 commitment from Western Nebraska C.C. guard and former local star Teddy Allen on Monday. (Associated Press)

A native of Mesa, Ariz., who moved to Omaha to attend Boys Town as a junior, Allen has emerged as one of the elite scorers in the junior college ranks this season. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt sophomore is currently averaging a whopping 32.0 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from 3-point range, and 89.6 percent from the free-throw line. He’s also averaging 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the 9-5 Cougars. Allen was recently rated as the No. 10 player in the initial 2020 JucoRecruiting.com Top 100 Player Rankings. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih first went to Scottsbluff to see Allen back in September, and they were immediately sold on Allen being a perfect fit in the Huskers’ system. “That showed me that they believed in me and they had an idea, at least, of the type of person that I was,” Allen said. “That just meant a lot that they believed in me early… Just with the way Coach Hoiberg does things, (fitting in at NU) should be pretty seamless because he likes to score the ball, defend, play hard – all the things that I like to do. “Especially watching them play (on Sunday), I feel like I could come in and get in where I fit in, because Coach seems like if you play hard for him, he’ll give you leeway to just play. Every player wants that.”