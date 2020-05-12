Nebraska had one remaining scholarship for its 2020 class, and out of the blue Fred Hoiberg and Co. found someone to fill it. The Huskers landed a commitment from 2020 Chandler (AZ) Compass Prep center Eduardo Andre on Tuesday. Andre chose the Huskers over other offers from Illinois, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Boston College, Houston, San Diego State, South Florida, and more. With his addition, Nebraska is now full on scholarships for the 2020-21 season.

Nebraska completed its 2020 recruiting class with the addition of 6-foot-10 center and budding talent Eduardo Andre.

Andre told Rivals that one of the main reasons he picked NU was because of how honest and direct Hoiberg was in the recruiting process. In many ways, Andre liked Hoiberg’s constructive criticism just as much, if not more, than any praise about his game.

“He was saying some stuff about my shooting and the fact that he wanted to work with me on it,” Andre said. “I felt like if he wants to work with me in that way, he's being sincere. A lot of coaches don't say that. They just want to gas you up so they can get you." Andre is a skilled 6-foot-10 lefty originally from Angola who moved to London when he was four years old. He didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was 15, but he quickly developed and came to the United States as a freshman in high school. He spent his first three seasons at Dallas (Texas) Woodrow Wilson High School and then transferred to Compass in Arizona for his senior year. A breakout summer on the AAU circuit in 2019 with the Dallas Mustangs program vaulted Andre into the 2020 Rivals150, but he dropped out this past winter just because he didn't get evaluated enough. When the final 2020 rankings come out later this summer, though, it sounds like there’s a chance he’ll make his way back onto the list.