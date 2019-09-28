News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 18:24:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers land R100 OT Prochazka

2021 R100 OT Teddy Prochazka
2021 R100 OT Teddy Prochazka
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Nebraska fans have to be excited about Rivals100 offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka from Elkhorn (Neb.) South committing to the Huskers. The 6-foot-9 and 282-pound future Husker is the No. 55 rated p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}