Huskers land PWO commit from 2022 instate standout Jacobsen

“Talking with their coaches about all that kind of stuff and the opportunities they have there was pretty amazing.”

“Obviously it would be nice to get everything paid for and all the school stuff covered, but Nebraska has a lot of different opportunities that some low- and mid-majors don’t necessarily have with what they can do with your body, strength and nutrition-wise,” Jacobsen said.

Instead, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound standout chose to bet on himself and try his hand at the highest level. Jacobsen turned down multiple scholarship offers, including two from DI programs, and committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on on Saturday morning.

Regarded as one of the top overall players in the state, 2022 Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.) guard Cale Jacobsen had opportunities to continue his basketball career on a full-ride scholarship.

Jacobsen visited NU on March 24 and then picked up two DI offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross in the following weeks.

But he remembered what former Lincoln (Neb.) Pius X standout Charlie Easley was able to do with a similar situation with the Huskers. After joining NU as a walk-on in 2019, Easley - now at South Dakota State - was placed on scholarship at mid-season as a freshman.

That same path was presented to Jacobsen by NU assistant coach Nate Loenser and the Husker staff.

“Yup, 100 percent,” Jacobsen said. “Seeing Charlie go through it, that sets a pretty good example and shows that, obviously you have to work hard at it - he did everything he could and played his butt off - but there’s definitely a chance in that program.”

Jacobsen capped a stellar high school career by averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 4.0 steals per game this season while leading Ashland-Greenwood to its first C-1 championship this past season.

He was named the 2021-22 Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year for his efforts and earned MVP honors at the Battle Metro All-Star boys basketball game.

“A lot of what (Nebraska’s coaches) like about me is my ability to do a lot of different things," Jacobsen said. "As a guard, my frame is pretty big and physical, and obviously, I can pass and score. Just being able to do a lot of different things and play within their offense.”