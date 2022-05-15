Nebraska lands Alabama transfer portal transfer DB Kaine Williams
Kaine Williams was a four-star safety from Marrero (La.) John Ehret high school when he committed to Alabama in 2021.
Williams entered the transfer portal on April 25th and following official visits to Kansas and Nebraska this week, he committed to the Huskers on Sunday.
Williams is the eighth scholarship defensive back Nebraska has added to their roster this off-season.
NU offered Williams just days after he announced publicly that he had put his name in the transfer portal. Nebraska added a number of mid-year defensive backs to their roster in January and it is anticipated that Williams can come in and compete for playing time immediately.
Williams also picked up offers from Kansas, Tulane, Temple and Indiana to go along with the offer from Nebraska according to his social media. Williams took an official visit to KU ahead of the weekend that he visited Nebraska.
The Huskers are also playing host to Williams' teammate from Alabama - defensive lineman Stephon Wynn. Williams redshirted last year for Alabama but saw playing time in the regular-season finale against Georgia on special teams.