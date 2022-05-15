Nebraska lands Alabama transfer portal transfer DB Kaine Williams

Kaine Williams was a four-star safety from Marrero (La.) John Ehret high school when he committed to Alabama in 2021. Williams entered the transfer portal on April 25th and following official visits to Kansas and Nebraska this week, he committed to the Huskers on Sunday.

Williams is the eighth scholarship defensive back Nebraska has added to their roster this off-season. NU offered Williams just days after he announced publicly that he had put his name in the transfer portal. Nebraska added a number of mid-year defensive backs to their roster in January and it is anticipated that Williams can come in and compete for playing time immediately.

DB Kaine Williams

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwIHBlcmNlbnQgY29tbWl0dGVk4oC877iP4oC877iPIGxldOKA mXMgZ28gR0JS4pig77iP4oC877iP4oC877iP4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ESnJOUVlMTnE0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vREpyTlFZ TE5xNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDimKVLYWluZSDigJ1LNUlWReKAnSBXaWxs aWFtc+KYpSAoQGt3aWxsaWFtczVfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2t3aWxsaWFtczVfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI1ODY0NTMzMDkyMzQzODEw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK