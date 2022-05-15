 Huskers land Alabama transfer portal transfer DB Kaine Williams
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-15 12:32:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska lands Alabama transfer portal transfer DB Kaine Williams

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@ BryanMunson_
Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Kaine Williams was a four-star safety from Marrero (La.) John Ehret high school when he committed to Alabama in 2021.

Williams entered the transfer portal on April 25th and following official visits to Kansas and Nebraska this week, he committed to the Huskers on Sunday.

Williams is the eighth scholarship defensive back Nebraska has added to their roster this off-season.

NU offered Williams just days after he announced publicly that he had put his name in the transfer portal. Nebraska added a number of mid-year defensive backs to their roster in January and it is anticipated that Williams can come in and compete for playing time immediately.

DB Kaine Williams
DB Kaine Williams

Williams also picked up offers from Kansas, Tulane, Temple and Indiana to go along with the offer from Nebraska according to his social media. Williams took an official visit to KU ahead of the weekend that he visited Nebraska.

The Huskers are also playing host to Williams' teammate from Alabama - defensive lineman Stephon Wynn. Williams redshirted last year for Alabama but saw playing time in the regular-season finale against Georgia on special teams.

