Huskers land OL transfer Hunter Anthony from Oklahoma State

Anthony gives Nebraska a needed boost on the offensive line by adding a seasoned tackle to their roster.

Oklahoma State graduate transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony took an official visit to Nebraska last year and was ready to announce his commitment to the Huskers today.

"I really wanted to commit to a place that had the right environment," Anthony said. "(Head coach Mike) Gundy built that at Oklahoma State, and I didn't want to sacrifice that with this decision."

Anthony said that there were other aspects that weighed into his decision. There were a few things that he was specifically looking for when it came to this second commitment.

"I was also very interested in the morals, the coaching staff and the academics at Nebraska,” Anthony said. “I graduated from Oklahoma State with an undergrad in business administration and a minor in sports management, so I want to get my masters at Nebraska."

Anthony delayed his decision to announce until after the Oklahoma State’s win over Notre Dame in Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 so it would no interfere with the team's bowl preparation.

Anthony will have two years of eligibility remaining. Counting special teams, Anthony saw 124 snaps of action at OSU in 2024. according to PFF. He played one snap in the Cowboys bowl game win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

In three seasons he saw 403 total offensive snaps, with 271 of them coming in 2019.

