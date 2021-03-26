After several departures to the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, Nebraska picked up a notable addition on Friday by landing Xavier transfer C.J. Wilcher. Nebraska immediately reached out as soon as the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard hit the portal last week, as NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih recruited Wilcher both at St. John's and then with the Huskers out of high school. Wilcher told HuskerOnline.com that his relationship with the staff made Nebraska the team to beat as soon as he decided to transfer, and there wasn't a close second. "I've always said, if I didn't commit to Xavier, I would have gone to Nebraska just because of the relationship I have," Wilcher said. "I've always liked their play style, and I've done my due diligence on Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and saw what he did at Iowa State and really liked it. I knew it would be a great fit. "Honestly, Nebraska was a leader from the day I went in (to the portal). I heard from other schools, but Nebraska was always the leader. I don't anybody else was even contenders, really. I was already head of heels about coming to Nebraska."

Nebraska picked up its first addition of the offseason in Xavier freshman guard transfer C.J. Wilcher (Getty Images)

Wilcher initially chose Xavier over Nebraska, St. John's, DePaul, Harvard, and Yale. A former four-star recruit coming out of Plainfield (N.J.), Roselle Catholic, Wilcher only played in 15 games with one start and averaged just 3.3 points in 10 minutes per game as a true freshman for Xavier this season. But Wilcher played his best basketball at the end of the year and was expected to be a significant part of the Musketeers' future starting in 2021-22. While he enjoyed his time with the Musketeers and playing under head coach Travis Steele, Wilcher said he felt it was in his best long-term interest to find another opportunity. "I think next year I would have had a bigger role at Xavier, but I just felt like my opportunity would be greater somewhere else," Wilcher said. "Being able to play my game and play freely and not have to overthink things, that kind of went into it. "That's kind of what I was dealing with at Xavier. I have nothing bad to say about them; I loved my time there. But it didn't fit the plans I had for my future."